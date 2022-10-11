Promotions Manager- 527

TO: Community Contacts

JOB TITLE: Promotions Manager- 527

DATE: October 10th

WWAY-TV is looking for a qualified, motivated candidate for a full-time position to help continue the marketing and brand awareness for our station and staff.

Qualifications

Digital and social media knowledge

Previous ma n agement experience a plus

Basic understanding of marketing concepts a must

Able to lift 50 lbs.

Responsibilities

This position provides expertise and support to News, Digital and all other local content efforts, so clear, consistent communication is key and reports to the station’s General Manager.

Protect and improve the station’s brand image at all customer touchpoints.

Develop execution strategies for the station’s comprehensive, multiplatform marketing plan.

Work with Creative Services Department, delegating responsibilities of the multiplatform marketing plan to successfully achieve goals and adapting to seize new opportunities as they present themselves.

Produce breakthrough marketing concepts that advances the station’s brand position and grows audience on all platforms.

Ability to conceptualize, write copy, produce and finish station promotions when needed. This includes shooting in the field when necessary.

Identify and analyze key performance indicators using qualitative and quantitative research data synthesized from multiple sources such as Nielsen, Google Analytics, and more.

Place promotions on daily station logs to maximize brand exposure and promotion to target audiences of that program,

Other Information

Mail, fax, or e-mail cover letter, resume, and links to examples of your work to WWAY, 1224 Magnolia Village Way, Leland NC 28451. Fax (910)202-0769. Christian Ferrante at cferrante@wwaytv3.com.

NO TELEPHONE CALLS PLEASE. Include above reference number and where you saw the job posted. We utilize DMV and criminal background checks and drug screening as a condition of employment.

It is the policy of WWAY-TV, LLC that employment shall be based on merit, qualification and competence. Employment practice shall not be influenced or affected by virtue of an applicant’s or an employee’s race, age, sex, religion, color, national origin or disability. Females and minorities are encouraged to apply.