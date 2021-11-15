Road construction beginning soon on lane of South Banks Channel Bridge

(Photo: Matthew Huddleston / WWAY)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A lane of the South Banks Channel Bridge on Causeway Drive will be closed later this week until the fall of next year.

Work was scheduled to begin this morning, but has been delayed by a few days.

Repairs include fixing a girder and replacing bridge joints.

Town Manager Tim Owens says visitors should pack a little patience when heading to the sand.

“Obviously, that’s going to create problems for people coming into the beach early in the morning,” Owens said. “People leaving will probably be fine. People will just have to get down there a little earlier and know there’s construction going on, and to basically do the best they can to get to the beach.”

NCDOT says construction will stop during the week of Thanksgiving and the week of Christmas to help ease the flow of traffic.