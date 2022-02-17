Sales Assistant – 510

TO: Community Contacts Date: February 16, 2022

JOB TITLE: Sales Assistant Starting Date: Immediately

JOB REFERAL #: 510

EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS NECESSARY: WWAY has an immediate opening for a Sales Assistant. Candidate must have strong computer skills, work efficiently, likes working with numbers and enjoys an office atmosphere, willingness to learn different positions within the office setting, be a self starter and have a positive attitude. Ideal candidate, if willing, could eventually move into sales.

OTHER INFORMATION: Mail, fax, or e-mail resume and salary requirements to WWAY, 1224 Magnolia Village Way Leland, NC 28401. Fax (910) 202-0769. abrink@wwaytv3.com

No Telephone calls please. Include above reference number.

It is the policy of WWAY, that employment shall be based on merit, qualification, and competence. Employment practice shall not be influenced or affected by virtue of an applicant’s or an employee’s race, age, sex, religion, color, national origin, or disability. We utilize DMV criminal background checks and drug screenings as a condition of employment. Females and minorities are encouraged to apply.