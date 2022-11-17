Sales Assistant- 529

NOTIFICATION OF JOB OPENING

TO: Community Contacts DATE: November 17, 2022

JOB TITLE: SALES ASSISTANT

JOB DESCRIPTION: ASSISTANT FOR LOCAL AND REGIONAL SALES

JOB REFERAL #:529

EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS NECESSARY:

WWAY-TV, located in Leland, NC, is seeking an enthusiastic, highly motivated Sales Assistant.

Candidate must have strong computer skills, work efficiently, likes working with numbers and enjoys an office atmosphere, willingness to learn different positions within the office setting, be a self-starter and have a positive attitude. Ideal candidate, if willing, could eventually move into sales.

You must possess a valid and clean driver’s license.

No telephone calls please. Include above reference number.

PLEASE SEND RESUMES TO ABRINK(at)WWAYTV3.COM

It is the policy of WWAY-TV, LLC that Employment shall be based on merit, qualification, and competence. Employment practice shall not be influenced or affected by virtue of an applicant’s or an employee’s race, age, sex, religion, color, national origin, or disability. We utilize DMV & criminal background checks as a condition of employment. Females and minorities are encouraged to apply.