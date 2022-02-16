Sheriff’s deputies save dog from allegedly abusive owner

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — New Hanover County Sheriff’s Deputies saved a dog from an allegedly abusive owner Wednesday.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office received a tip of animal cruelty received on February 10. Deputies contacted the reporting party and obtained a video of the offender assaulting a small young dog with a closed fist.

The dog could be heard whimpering and crying before and after the strikes were delivered.

Avi Zheng, a 21-year-old male, was arrested Wednesday and charged with animal cruelty.

The dog was seized by Deputies and signed over by Zheng to New Hanover Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit. The dog is now with the veterinarian for evaluation.