UPDATE: One dead after shooting incident in Kure Beach

1/4 kure beach4 Shooting investigation underway in Kure Beach on May 17, 2022 (Photo: Annick Joseph/WWAY)

2/4 kure beach3 Shooting investigation underway in Kure Beach on May 17, 2022 (Photo: Annick Joseph/WWAY)

3/4 kure beach Shooting investigation underway in Kure Beach on May 17, 2022 (Photo: Annick Joseph/WWAY)

4/4 kure beach 2 Shooting investigation underway in Kure Beach on May 17, 2022 (Photo: Annick Joseph/WWAY)







KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — One person has been confirmed dead at a shooting that law enforcement officers are currently responding to in Kure Beach.

Several agencies are on the scene including the Kure and Carolina Beach Police Departments, and well as New Hanover County Sheriff’s office and the NC Highway Patrol.

Police say that a 911 came in just after 2:00 p.m. this afternoon.

A dispute between two neighbors led to one fatally shooting the other.

The suspect retreated into his home after the shooting and has not been captured.

The police are asking the public to stay in their homes and avoid the area.

This is an update to a previous story:

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A shooting investigation is underway in Kure Beach.

Kure Beach Police, Carolina Beach Police, New Hanover County Sheriff deputies and the NC Highway Patrol are all on the scene.

It happened around the 900 block of Fort Fisher Boulevard.

Fort Fisher Boulevard, from Hanby Avenue to Dow Avenue, is closed off.

According to a notice from the Town of Kure Beach, the road is also closed from Sealane Way to Alabama Avenue. Drivers are asked to use Dow Road as an alternate route.

WWAY has a crew at the scene. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.