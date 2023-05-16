Sports Reporter/Anchor-544

DATE: May 15, 2023

EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS NECESSARY: Have a passion for sports and storytelling? Want to live, work and play at the beach? Then join the award-winning WWAY NEWS team!

The ABC, CBS and CW affiliate in beautiful, coastal southeastern North Carolina is looking for a Sports Reporter/Anchor.

Primary responsibilities include enterprising story ideas, shooting, writing and editing stories and presenting them during newscasts and online and producing our weekly high school football highlight show in the fall and weekly high school basketball highlight show in the winter. Other duties may be assigned as necessary. This person will also be an active part of the station’s social media, web and community presence.

We focus on LOCAL sports in our area, including UNC Wilmington, high schools and the many lifestyle activities, like golf, tennis, surfing and more, that make the Cape Fear region such a great place to live. If you want to do highlights of games anyone could find on SportsCenter or work bankers hours, this is NOT the job for you.

You’ll need strong storytelling and writing skills, the ability to stay on top of developing sports stories and schedules, schedule flexibility and a positive, professional attitude. We’re looking for someone who wants to be part of an active and dynamic newsroom, and not just someone who wants to be on TV. Previous professional, full-time on-air experience is preferred. Anchoring, ENPS and Edius experience are a plus. You MUST possess a valid driver’s license and good driving record. You must include a demo reel with your resume.

E-mail resumes and a demo reel to Marcy Cuevas, News Director, at mcuevas@wwaytv3.com and make sure to mention where you saw the listing.

Include above reference number.

It is the policy of WWAY-TV, LLC that employment shall be based on merit, qualification and competence. Employment practice shall not be influenced or affected by virtue of an applicant’s or an employee’s race, age, sex, religion, color, national origin or disability. Females and minorities are encouraged to apply.