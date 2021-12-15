Strategic Digital Sales Account Executive – 502

NOTIFICATION OF JOB OPENING

TO: Community Contacts DATE: December 15, 2021

JOB TITLE: Strategic Digital Sales Account Executive

JOB REFERRAL #: 502

WWAY-TV, a subsidiary of Morris Network is seeking a Strategic Digital Sales Account Executive who can take us to the next level. The AE will primarily be focused on cultivating new business by recommending sales solutions that produce measurable results. The AE will have full access to a suite of the most effective and efficient sales products and services.

ChartLocal Digital Sales Services include:

Website Services: Design, Hosting, Domain, Security, Updates & Maintenance

Content Services: Social Media Management, Database Management, Blogging, SEO

Advertising Services: SEM, Targeted Display, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram

Software Services: Contesting, Business Listings and Reputation Management

Television Station Digital Assets include:

News Website: Display Ads, Video Pre/Post Roll, Deals, Content Sponsorships, Native Advertising

News Mobile App: Display Ads, Video Pre/Post Roll, Content Sponsorships, Native Advertising

Non-Traditional: Event Sales, Outside Media Partnerships, etc.

The ideal candidate will have a strong digital sales background. The expectation will be to “lead with digital” by identifying “digital pain points” or ‘lead generation’ objectives for prospects and offer solution based sales to help the prospects improve his or her business. The ideal candidate will also have experience securing relationships with franchise organizations and multi-location businesses.

During the interview process, we will be evaluating quantifiable evidence of sales success as well as examples demonstrating digital sales knowledge. Knowing the many digital sales products and how they work together to create a strategy is paramount to the candidate’s success.

If this describes you and you’re looking for a position that will allow you to leverage your talent and make an impact on business and your own career, the role of a Strategic Digital Sales Account Executive (AE) is the opportunity you’ve been waiting for.

OTHER INFORMATION

You must posses a valid and clean driver’s license.

Mail, Fax or E-mail resume and the link to your LinkedIn page to WWAY, 1224 Magnolia Village Way Leland, NC 28451. Fax (910)202-0769. ccolin@wwaytv3.com.

No Telephone calls please. Include above reference number and where you saw the job posting when applying. We utilize DMV & criminal background checks and drug screenings as a condition of employment.

It is the policy of WWAY-TV, LLC that employment shall be based on merit, qualification and competence. Employment practice shall not be influenced or affected by virtue of an applicant’s or an employee’s race, age, sex, religion, color, national origin or disability. Females and minorities are encouraged to apply.