SUV controversy nearly keeps Make-A-Wish child from his wish

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Make-A-Wish Foundation fulfills wishes of children in critical illness, often bringing a bit of joy to a family facing medical challenges. But one local child nearly missed out on his wish after an SUV the family purchased left them between a rock and a hard place, according to his mother.

Diagnosed with t-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma at nine, Aiden Rohn is finally in remission.

He dreamed of visiting family across the US. Make-A-Wish of Central and Western North Carolina heard about his wish, and wants to give the Rohn family a camper. All Renee Rohn needed was a vehicle to tow it.

She says she went to Capital Nissan in Wilmington and asked for a Pathfinder because she believed they can tow up to 6,000 pounds. But after she traded in her Nissan Rogue, she found out the Pathfinder she bought could only tow 3,500 pounds. Capital Nissan says 6,000 pounds wasn’t mentioned.

“They printed out the window sticker and showed her, hey this vehicle is capable of towing 3,500 pounds, which it is,” said General Manager Noah Woods.

While the camper’s dry weight is just over 3,000 pounds, Camping World, which provided the camper, says the campers gross weight is just under 4,000 pounds.

“Now what’s sitting in my driveway is as the Rogue was for the job that I needed it to do,” Renee explained, “But I’m paying so much more for it.”

The payment is more than $700 a month.

At first, Camping World and Make-A-Wish said they couldn’t let her take the camper until she owned a vehicle that could tow it. So, Rohn reached out to Capital Nissan and finally, WWAY. We spoke with Woods, who said they’ve offered to buy back Renee’s Pathfinder.

“The selling price was 43,520. And that’s what I’m willing to pay her for. The only difference she owes is that 3,800, which is the difference in her trade in and the tax,” he said.

According to Woods, he also offered to trade in her SUV for one with a 6,000 pound towing capacity. She would be responsible for the difference in price.

“And I got it to within less than hundred dollars more a month than what she was paying,” said Woods.

But Rohn says she feels misled, and claims the salesman told her the Pathfinder she bought had a 6,000 pound towing capacity. Rohn says she had to get a second job just to make the payments.

“I feel like they’re not trying to help,” she said through tears. “And I feel like they’ve really taken advantage of me with this whole vehicle thing.”

Woods also saying he feels caught between a rock and a hard place.

Woods admitting, “I feel horrible about the situation in general, but I do support my employees. I mean, I don’t have, I’ve never had any reason to doubt their integrity.”

Now Renee says she’ll either need to find a way to make the larger payments on a different Pathfinder, go without a vehicle and start from scratch, or risk losing her son’s wish. She’s heartbroken, and says the situation has taken a toll on her son.

“It makes me feel like I’ve failed him,” Renee cried.

Aiden teared up. “She’s goes out of her way so much to do things for me,” the now 12-year-old boy said, as he hugged his mom.

Make-A-Wish of Central and Western North Carolina has agreed to allow the Rohns to take the camper without yet owning a vehicle to tow it. Camping World has offered to tow the camper free of charge to a campsite in Myrtle Beach, where the Rohns will pay for storage and at least be able to camp there.