Technical Operations Manager- 551

NOTIFICATION OF JOB OPENING

TO: Community Contacts DATE: September 7, 2023

JOB TITLE: Operations Manager

JOB DESCRIPTION: Technical Operations Manager JOB REFERAL #: 551

EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS NECESSARY:

WWAY-TV, LLC has an opening for a Technical Operations Manager. This position is responsible for managing the production crew and master control operators’ scheduling as well as assisting with broadcast operations. IT experience and troubleshooting technical equipment is preferred. The ideal candidate will understand networking and have some experience with broadcast and studio automation. Knowledge of ENPS, VizRT, Crispin, Brandnet and LIDIA are key elements to this role.

OTHER INFORMATION: Mail, fax, or e-mail resume , to WWAY, 1224 Magnolia Village Way, Leland, NC 28451. Fax (910) 202-0769. Email khelton@wwaytv3.com No Telephone calls please. Include above reference number.

It is the policy of WWAY-TV, LLC that Employment shall be based on merit, qualification, and competence. Employment practice shall not be influenced or affected by virtue of an applicant’s or an employee’s race, age, sex, religion, color, national origin, or disability. We utilize DMV & criminal background checks as a condition of employment. Females and minorities are encouraged to apply.