“The sky is the limit. He can do anything he wants to do in this game” Cape Fear teenage football prodigy getting noticed nationally

13-year-old Josiah Heyer will participate in the Bret Cooper Academic All-American bowl, a part of the Cotton Bowl experience

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Josiah Heyer blew out of his newly purchased football cleats last weekend at practice. The 13-year-old has been growing at such a rapid pace, the family had just found those pair for him. Now, they can only find shoes to fit his size 18 foot online.

Ultimately a blessing (even if it’s now a financial curse), Josiah’s stature is gaining him some national recognition. Some of his Instagram and Twitter videos combine for millions of views online.

“He’s a great kid,” said Josiah’s father, Perry. “He had to grow up kind of fast. And he’s had to overcome a lot of adversity too. He had petite mild seizures as a young kid, and he also was bullied and had low self-esteem, which football helped play a big role in who he is now.”

He wasn’t always playing football. After one of his baseball teammates’ father got eyes on the ‘Gentle Giant’, he went up to convince Perry Heyer that Josiah would have a future in football, and should start now. But, it wasn’t Perry’s decision.

“He said well you’re going to have to speak to my wife”, said David Robles, the offensive coordinator of the Pop Warner Panthers 12U team and father of current Ashley High School quarterback Caleb Robles. “It took about 2 weeks to convince her and say hey football is the sport for Josiah.”

After getting Mom on board to get Josiah on the gridiron, he joined the Coastal Panthers team. Coaches right away were blown away with not only his ability, but the speed at which he was progressing physically and mentally.

Seeing Josiah with a lack of experience, some of the things he did on the field was impressive,” said head coach Tracey Isom. “And he’s teachable. So to be able for his experience to eb able to express things in a football language and manner and see him on the field apply it was really impressive.”

“Just have that mentality. As a coach you want that,” Robles added. “You want kids to have that drive and he has that drive.”

Josiah is getting national recognition already in his short football career. He has been invited to the Bret Cooper Academic All American Bowl Game, which is an extension of the Cotton Bowl. Josiah is the only North Carolina athlete to be invited, and is one of 60,000 to be considered. He says it’s a big honor to be getting this recognition, and he’s very excited about what is to come.

Who is just as excited is Perry. On Josiah’s social media pages, it notes he will be spending his high school career at Hoggard, which doesn’t excite Perry as much, since he played his football for the New Hanover Wildcats.

“I’d love for him to wear the orange and black but that’s my son so if eh was wearing any color I’m going to cheer for him. Josiah is a great kid, even if eh wasn’t playing football, I would be super proud of him. But the fact that he found something that he loves and he excels … obviously that feels great.”