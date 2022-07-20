US-421, Isabel Homes Bridge westbound lane closed due to tractor-trailer wreck

US-421 (Both) West of Wrightsboro Lanes Closed Due to Crash (Photo: New Hanover County Fire Rescue)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Fire Rescue is warning the community to avoid US Highway 421 as the road is closed on both directions due to a tractor-trailer crash.

NCDOT reported that the lanes should re-open by approximately 4:00 p.m.

Commuters are also having trouble crossing the Isabel Homes Bridge due to the westbound for westbound lane being closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

