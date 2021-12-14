Web Content Producer Meteorologist – 501

NOTIFICATION OF JOB OPENING

TO: Community Contacts DATE: December 10, 2021

JOB TITLE: Web Content Producer/Meteorologist

JOB REFERRAL #: 501

EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS NECESSARY: WWAY, the ABC, CBS and CW affiliate in beautiful Southeastern NC is looking for someone who can help manage the station’s web and social media presence as well as serve as an on-air meteorologist.

Primary responsibilities include writing stories for the web and other digital platforms, monitoring news releases and social media, enterprising your own content for digital platforms, ensuring our content production is optimized using SEO strategies, monitoring what is driving traffic online, and pitching local and trending stories during morning and afternoon meetings.

The ideal candidate also has an understanding of AP Style for writing and as an on-air meteorologist, will perform all duties of that position, including developing forecasts, creating graphics, and updating weather sections of the website and social media.

A bachelor’s in meteorology and WSI Max, ENPS and Edius experience are a plus.

E-mail resumes, a demo reel and links to social media to Marcy Cuevas, News Director, at mcuevas@wwaytv3.com.

OTHER INFORMATION

NO TELEPHONE CALLS PLEASE. Include above reference number and where you saw the job posted. We utilize DMV and criminal background checks and drug screening as a condition of employment.

It is the policy of WWAY-TV, LLC that employment shall be based on merit, qualification and competence. Employment practice shall not be influenced or affected by virtue of an applicant’s or an employee’s race, age, sex, religion, color, national origin or disability. Females and minorities are encouraged to apply.