Weekend Anchor/MMJ – 481

EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS NECESSARY:

WWAY NEWS in beautiful, coastal southeastern North Carolina has an immediate opening for a Weekend News Anchor/Reporter.

Primary responsibilities include anchoring our weekend newscasts, reporting during the week, some fill-in anchor opportunities, producing when needed, helping manage the station’s website and contributing to the station’s image in the community.

This is NOT an entry level job. Previous professional reporting and anchoring experience is a must. Great reporters make the best anchors. The ideal candidate must:

• Be a newsroom leader and self-starter

• Have good news judgment

• Be responsible for and manage the weekend shows and staff, including approving scripts, adjusting assignments as needed and helping make sure newscasts are stacked properly

• Be able to fit in as a fill-in anchor on other shifts as needed

• Be a lead MMJ on non-anchoring days who serves as a role model for other reporters through your reporting, anchoring, live shot, shooting, editing and writing work.

• Be able to generate leads and bring relevant story ideas to the table

• Have and maintain a strong presence on social media

Resume reels should include anchoring and reporting experience, including live shots. Please include links to professional social media accounts in your e-mail.

You must possess a valid and clean driver’s license.

OTHER INFORMATION:

Email a resume and link to your demo reel to Marcy Cuevas, News Director, at

mcuevas@wwaytv3.com and include where you saw the job posted.

No Telephone calls please. Include above reference number. We utilize DMV & criminal background checks as a condition of employment.

It is the policy of WWAY that employment shall be based on merit, qualification, and competence. Employment practice shall not be influenced or affected by virtue of an applicant’s or an employee’s race, age, sex, religion, color, national origin, or disability. Females and minorities are encouraged to apply.