Wilmington business executive volunteers with Ukrainian army

(Photo: Broadsword Defense)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In the early stages of the pandemic, a local business executive’s company donated 70,000 masks to local businesses. The CEO of a Wilmington based medical supplies distribution company is at the Ukraine border, as a volunteer in the Ukrainian Army.

It started as a four day trip to provide medical supplies to troops in western Ukraine. Now, Port City Contracting Services CEO Trey Sharpe and his business partner have no plans yet to return home. Sharpe has taken on a new role after speaking with commanders in the Ukrainian army.

“By meeting with some of the different units on the ground, we’ve seen the items and the supplies that they need, and so I’m making it my mission to bring as many supplies and protective equipment to those people as possible,” said Trey Sharpe, Port City Contracting Services CEO.

Sharpe served in the U.S. Marines. He has now been appointed Deputy Supply Chief within the western forces of Ukraine, and says his decision to volunteer came after helping women, children and elderly refugees cross the border into Poland.

“I saw my children, these kids just fleeing their homes and going into the unknown, just trying to stay alive, and as united states marine, I knew that I couldn’t leave them, and I had to do everything in my power to help the refugees,” said Sharpe.

Sharpe crosses in and out of Ukraine. He says witnessing the crisis first hand and helping refugees has been an emotional journey, and plans to stay there to help as long as he can.

“There’s not a lot of talking, those walks are very quiet. Most of the people are in shock. You know, it’s not a happy journey. It’s one that’s filled with sadness, pain, and heartache,” said Sharpe.

Sharpe said supplies, clothing, and other items for basic necessities are needed by the Ukrainian western forces and refugees. Sharpe encourages people to reach out to Adrianne George, PCCS president & MyCyberExec CEO at adrianne.george@pccsmedical.com if they would like to help.