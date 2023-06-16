Wilmington businessman pleads guilty to state tax charges

Terry O’Deen, 59, of Wilmington, pleaded guilty to seven counts of Willful Failure to File Returns, Supply Information, or Pay Tax. (Photo: USAF / Joshua Magbanua)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington businessman pleaded guilty in Wake County District Court to 7 misdemeanor tax charges filed by the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Terry O’Deen, 59, pleaded guilty to 7 counts of Willful Failure to File Returns, Supply Information, or Pay Tax.

District Court Judge Jacquelyn L. Lee ordered O’Deen to 12 months of unsupervised probation, 150 hours of community service, plus a $200 fine.

Prior to his plea, O’Deen filed all North Carolina tax returns and paid all outstanding liability.

Information presented in court showed that O’Deen, a resident of North Carolina and a person required to file North Carolina Individual Income Tax Returns for tax years 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020, knowingly and willfully failed to file the returns with the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

O’Deen is the President of Sunset Lighting Company, located in Wilmington, North Carolina.

The charges against O’Deen resulted from an investigation by special agents with the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division in Raleigh, and was prosecuted by the Special Prosecutions attorneys in the office of the Attorney General.