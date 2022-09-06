WPD inviting community to meet Elton, the horse injured by drunk driver

Elton is making a quick recovery (Photo: Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — You have the chance to say hello to a Wilmington Police Department horse hit and injured by a drunk driver last month.

‘Elton’ was struck by the impaired driver just over a week ago.

Police say his hydrotherapy treatment is going well, and he is making great progress.

After so much love and support, police say Elton wants to return the favor and meet the community.

You can stop by Robert Strange Park this Friday between 3:00 pm and 5:00 pm to meet Elton.