WWAY finds answers for CFPU customers with paperless billing issues

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A number of customers of Cape Fear Public Utility Authority are concerned about their water bill, and why they haven’t received one.

Bob Nichol got a call Tuesday from the utility company’s customer service department notifying him his water would be disconnected at his address but had not received a bill in two months.

“I first went online and paid my bill,” said Nichol. “Apparently the computer couldn’t be find me in the system at first.”

Mike West, also a CFPUA customer experienced the same issue.

“It’s been a problem for a lot of people,” he said.

Customers who signed up for paperless billing are the ones impacted.

“It’s not our fault that we have not been receiving a bill,” said West. “Fortunately I keep up with mine.”

WWAY reached out to the utility company for answers.

“We are aware that some customers are having issues with their e-bill or electronic billing,” said CFPUA Assistant Public Information Officer Cammie Bellamy.

Customer’s emails have been sent to spam or have been blocked entirely, according to Bellamy.

“We are in the process of moving to a new billing vendor that we know is going to resolve a lot of these issues,” she said.

In the meantime, Bellamy recommends customers who want to keep paying their bills online, set-up a self-service account or request a paper bill by calling customer service.

For customers who did not receive an e-bill and accessed a late fee, the utility company will make customers whole.

“We can check to see if you opened your electronic bill,” she said. “We certainly will forgive a late fee in that event.”

Bellamy asks CFPUA customers for some patience.

“We apologize to any customers that have been inconvenienced by this issue,” she said.

The move to the new vendor should be completed in the coming months, according to CFPUA.

For those with issues call 910-332-6550 and state the problem, and the CFPUA will get the issue resolved.