EXTRAORDINARY PEOPLE: The Sea Mercy Mission

"Oceans", the catamaran Rick and Teri-Jo Rogge will be sailing on the mission

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A massive journey is about to take place and it begins in Carolina Beach. Our Extraordinary Person of the Week is a couple who are about to depart on a life saving mission to Haiti and some remote islands around the world.

“When we get there we meet with the chief,” Rick Rogge told Daniel Seamans. “It’s very formal, you meet with the chief, formal meeting, after the meeting you are welcomed to the island, and everything on the island is yours and everything that’s yours is theirs.”

Rick and Teri-Jo Rogge have spent much of their lives at sea. We’re talking thousands and thousands of miles of mission work on the waters of the world.

“About three years ago we decided this was what we are going to do after doing a mission trip with out church,” Rick Rogge said. “The church told us that it would change our lives and we were like “oh really” and we went, poof, our lives were changed. It was amazing.”

They are part of Sea Mercy, a non-profit organization that brings health care to remote islands of the South Pacific.

The duo is also working with another non-profit called International Rescue Group. They are preparing to sail supplies to Haiti on their massive catamaran, currently docked at Carolina Beach.

Iin this cabin we currently have four solar panels that we are taking to a school in Haiti and we’re looking for a lot more stuff to help the Haitians out,” Rogge said.

They leave first of the year. “It’s very rewarding, to be able to help someone, it’s indescribable,” Teri-Jo Rogge said.

When they come back is still up in the air, or, rather, in the water. “The real reason we’re doing this is because of god,” Rick Rogge said, “we have no desire to make anybody believe in anything they don’t want to. we’re not out to beat people up and tell them what to believe in, but if they want to know why? That’s why.”

“Jesus,” Teri-Jo added.

Your journeys bring help to those who don’t even know it’s coming. It’s part of what makes you, Rick and Teri-Jo Rogge, Extraordinary.

Supplies needed:

-food Kits(MREs)

-water filters

-tents or tarps

-first aid supplies

-seeds(melons, beans, tomatoes, papaya, peppers, potatoes

-toiletries

-roofing nails

-tools like saws, hammers, pliers, and cutters

-rakes, pitchforks, shovels, hoes, machetes

-gas powered chain saw

-gloves

-solar equipment

-air mattresses

-bed sheets

-generators

-garden hoses

-towels

-school supplies

You can contact Rick Rogge to inquire about donations via email, rcrogge@aol.com

For more information on Sea Mercy, click here.