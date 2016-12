LELAND, NC (WWAY) – Leland police are investigating an armed robbery at the Riegelwood Federal Credit Union off Hwy 74/76.

Police Chief Mike James says it happened around 8:30 a.m.

Police say the suspect was wearing a ski mask and gloves. He also had on a dark tan jacket. He also had an assault style type rifle.

Police say he took off with an unknown amount of cash. He was last seen leaving the credit union in a blue sedan.

No one got hurt.

The FBI is also helping with the investigation.