Man arrested after armed robbery at Wilmington Walmart

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – One man is behind bars after an early morning armed robbery at the Walmart on Sigmon Road.

Wilmington police say it happened around 3:15 a.m.

Walmart employees told police that a man put a knife to the back of a cashier and took cash from the cashier’s hand. The man then ran out of the store and was chased by Walmart security.

Officers found the suspect, Joshua Rascoe, 20, in the Cracker Barrel parking lot.

Police say there is surveillance video that shows Rascoe running out of the store.

Rascoe is in jail under a $50,000 bond.