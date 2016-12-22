Man arrested after armed robbery at Wilmington Walmart

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , ,

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – One man is behind bars after an early morning armed robbery at the Walmart on Sigmon Road.

Wilmington police say it happened around 3:15 a.m.

Walmart employees told police that a man put a knife to the back of a cashier and took cash from the cashier’s hand. The man then ran out of the store and was chased by Walmart security.

Officers found the suspect, Joshua Rascoe, 20, in the Cracker Barrel parking lot.

Police say there is surveillance video that shows Rascoe running out of the store.

Rascoe is in jail under a $50,000 bond.

 

 

 

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Julien Allen (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriffs Office)
4 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Murder suspect arrested in New Hanover County
Read More»
Photo of suspect during Riegelwood Credit Union robbery on December 22, 2016 (Photo: Leland Police Dept.)
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Armed man robs Riegelwood Federal Credit Union in Leland
Read More»
brendandassey
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Prosecutors: ‘Making a Murderer’ convict’s confession legal
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments