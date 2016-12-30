UPDATE: Police say suspect in deadly hit-and-run turns self in

Emergency crews respond to a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead in the 5400 block of Oleander Drive in Wilmington on Dec. 30, 2016. (Photo: Kate Nemarich/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police say the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash early Friday morning has turned himself in.

WPD spokeswoman Cathryn Lindsay said police got a check welfare call at 7:12 a.m. in the 5400 block of Oleander Drive near Hops Supply Co. When officers arrived, she says they found the body of Joshua Krag Roydes, 29, of Wilmington, on the side of the road.

Police were looking for a white work van without a ladder rack that was said to possibly have right front end damage.

Later Friday, Lindsay said Hernan Flores-Contreras, 57, turned himself in and the vehicle was recovered. She said Flores-Contreras is charged with felony hit and run, misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to maintain lane control.

He was booked in jail under $50,000 unsecured bond.

Lindsay said speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash. Police are still investigating.

Two years ago, Navassa Police arrested Flores-Contreras for sex crimes involving children that allegedly happened in 2005 and 2010, according to a report in the StarNews. WWAY could not confirm this evening what happened to those charges against him. At the time of his 2015, the StarNews reported, Flores-Contreras was detained on an immigration hold.

Roydes survived a shooting in Ogden last year during a home invasion. Another man, Yancey Edwards, 32, was killed in that shooting.