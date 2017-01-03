WPD: Woman shoots and kills home invasion suspect

Woman shoots and kills intruder (Photo: Kirsten Gutierrez/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Wilmington police say a man is dead after he was shot and killed during a home invasion.

It happened just before 11:00 p.m. at the Colonial Parke Apartments in Wilmington.

Kay Dickinson told investigators she was returning home from work last night when Willie Franklin Stith, III, 35, forced her into her home at gunpoint.

“As soon as I got the door unlocked he grabbed me and pushed me into the apartment,” Dickinson said.

Once inside, Dickinson says Stith beat her then tied her up in the bedroom with a cell phone charger and broken belt. However, Dickinson’s gun was not far away.

“I got loose from the belt. And I had a gun sitting on a bible on my headboard. I jumped up on the bed, grabbed the gun, turned around and just pulled the trigger,” Dickinson said.

When police arrived they found Stith near the front door. Dickinson says she did what she had to do.

“I’m just glad I’m alive today. I mean that’s really the big thing. Ya know it was a scary experience, one I really never want to go through again. Never want anyone else to have to go through. And ya know I mean from what I’ve heard about the guy he’s notorious for robberies and everything so. Ya know, I mean I may have saved somebody else from having to go through anything,” Dickinson said.

Actions her boyfriend, Lawrence Murphy is calling heroic.

“Well I mean I think if somebody come in your house the way they did hers… I think ya know that she did what she felt like she had to do to survive,” Murphy said.

As for now, Dickinson is healing from her injuries and hopes to find a new home.

Police say no charges have been filed at this time.

According to the Department of Public Safety’s website, Stith had a criminal record dating back to 1998.  He had been arrested multiple times for breaking and entering. larceny, burglary, assault, and possession of stolen goods.

 

  • My heart weeps for the person of color who was murdered in cold blood! #BlackLivesMatter

  • andy pandy

    According to the Department of Public Safety’s website, Stith had a
    criminal record dating back to 1998. He had been arrested multiple
    times for breaking and entering. larceny, burglary, assault, and
    possession of stolen goods.
    and was still on the street and this is why law abiding citizens should be armed with what ever we want to buy

  • Bill

    Why are the adjectives “black” and “white” missing from this article?

    • conservative

      Because none of the individuals were black. Had either the perp or the shooter been black…that would have been front and center in the story.

    • It’s clearly obvious, white lives don’t matter. She just saved one and the media doesn’t care…

  • Major Matt Mason

    Wonder if Stith’s family is going to claim she shouldn’t have shot him since he obviously hadn’t shot her.

  • Goatrope

    glad she was able to defend herself. Though, I think she has learned the value of actually learning to use a gun. Maybe she’ll train with it now.

    • Urethra Franklin

      You mean train others. She clearly knows how to use a gun. Great job!

  • ohreally

    Thank goodness for the 2nd Amendment.

  • Jason Clark

    Play stupid games , win stupid prizes. Mark One for the good guys. =)

  • Christine Neal

    Thank God she is alive, but how sad that she had to go through that. Prayers for her.

  • With TWELVE Felony convictions for burglary and assault along with ELEVEN misdemeanor convictions for being a lifetime violent criminal, it looks like the victim finally did what the judges and DA’s should’ve done years ago, put this idiot away for life.
    It’s about time this thug paid the price. The victim should hold a few classes and teach her tactics for a job so well done!

  • Deb Creech Mabus

    Kudos to this lady! Well done! My only question is why was this man still on the street with his multiple arrest record?!

Recent Comments