Wilmington Police investigate a robbery at NewBridge Bank on S. College Road in Wilmington on Jan. 9, 2017. (Photo: Daniel Seamans/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Wilmington police are searching for a bank robbery suspect.

According to the Wilmington Police Department’s Twitter page, it happened at Newbridge Bank on 704 S. College Road.

The suspect is described as a white male, around 5’8″ tall. He was wearing a ski mask and sunglasses and a light gray hoodie.

The suspect was last seen heading south.

We have a crew on the way to the scene, we’ll have more information as it becomes available.