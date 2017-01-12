Sex offenders sentenced in New Hanover County court

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A Burgaw man and a Camp Lejeune Marine are serving time after pleading guilty to unrelated sex crime charges.

William Sean McHenry, 45, of Burgaw, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor sexual battery.

The crime happened on December 24, 2015. Wilmington police investigated the case that involved a child victim. Judge Phyllis Gorham sentenced McHenry to 120 days in jail. Because he has a previous sex offense conviction in Brunswick County, McHenry will also have to register as a sex offender for life.

Also in court, Robert Powell Bates, 24, of Camp Lejeune. He pleaded guilty to one county of second degree kidnapping and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

The Marine met a 15-year-old through Kik, a social networking app people use to chat with each other. Bates picked up the victim and went to a hotel on Carolina Beach Road where they engaged in sexual activity on two separate occasions in December 2014.

The victim’s father saw the messages and alerted the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Judge Gorham sentenced Bates to between 3 and 9 years in prison.

He will have to register as a sex offender for thirty years.