Section of Front St. to close for Water Street parking deck redevelopment

200 block of N. Front Street (Photo: Sarah Johnson/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Work will begin on Sunday to start replacing downtown Wilmington’s Water Street parking deck with the multi-use River Place project.

According to a news release, Duke Energy Progress will replace a transformer with another to serve the construction site.

Officials say the replacement is a critical step to prepare the building site and requires North Front Street to close from Grace to Chestnut Streets from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Power will be turned off from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for the buildings located at 201 and 221 North Front Streets.

Replacing the transformer is part of the larger process requiring the removal of all utilities from the parking deck to a new underground duct bank. Duke Energy Progress, Crown Castle and AT&T have completed the relocation of their utility lines and cables from the parking deck to the new duct bank. Time Warner Cable will complete their relocation over the next three weeks. The new duct bank provides each utility with better access to equipment for service and improves capacity to accommodate growing demand.

River Place, when complete in early 2019, will deliver 171 new residential units to historic downtown

