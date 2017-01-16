National Host Rowland Martin to Speak at UNCW MLK Event

WILMINGTON, NC–UNCW Students as well as guests will be able to hear one of the most celebrated national talk show hosts speak about race and representation on Thursday in the Kenan Auditorium.

TV One’s Rowland Martin will be the guest speaker at the UNCW MLK Celebration Event on Thursday. Martin will deliver the keynote speech, which will be followed by a Q & A session moderated by WWAY’s own Amanda Fitzpatrick.

Questions will cover current issues concerning race and representation of people of color in America, as well as Martin Luther King Jr.’s historical legacy.

Martin is the host and managing editor of TV One’s News One Now, the first daily news program in America to focus on news and analysis from an explicitly African American perspective.

His experience and knowledge of the subjects to be discussed are expected to foster a rich conversation.

Admission is free, but tickets are required as space is limited. Tickets are available at the Kenan Box Office. A maximum of four tickets are allowed per individual.