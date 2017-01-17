Two-story arcade proposed for Carolina Beach boardwalk

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Three years since Carolina Beach’s iconic arcade burned down, a proposal has been suggested to bring it back bigger and better than ever.

A builder has proposed a two-story arcade on Carolina Beach Avenue close to Shelby Jeans.

Plans show it will have basketball, ice hockey and dozens of other games, along with a possible retail shop.

The proposal has been submitted to the owner of the building.

Once everything has been approved by the Technical Review Committee, builders hope to get the fun started.