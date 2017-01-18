Bladenboro police arrest woman accused of string of break-ins

BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY) – A 20-year-old woman is out of jail after being arrested and charged with a string of break-ins.

Police arrested Madison Baylee Cheshire on Monday, a day after they released video showing two suspects breaking into a car wash.

Police also said they broke into other businesses downtown, including the Coleman Laundromat on West Seaboard Street. An attempt was also made at the Credit Union ATM on the same street. Police say the two made attempts at other various coin operated machines within town limits.

Police Chief Chris Hunt says they are still investigating and searching for other suspects.