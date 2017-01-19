18-wheeler crashes into canal in Southport

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Officials are investigating a crash in Brunswick County that ended with an 18-wheeler in the canal.

It happened just before midnight along River Road near Dosher Cutoff, by the entrance to Duke Energy Brunswick Nuclear Plant.

Fire crews and emergency responders were out with town trucks all morning working to remove the tractor trailer from the water.

The bridge crossing the canal was closed while officials removed the truck from the water.

The tractor trailer was carrying wood chips.

Emergency responders say the driver of the tractor trailer refused medical treatment.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says to expect delays for several more hours.