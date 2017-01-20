National Geographic names Sunset Beach one of best beaches in the world

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County beach is ranked among some of the best beaches in the entire world.

Sunset Beach is ranked number 4 on National Geographic’s “21 Best Beaches in the World” list that was just released late this week.

Under the description of Sunset Beach as one of the best, National Geographic talks about the Kindred Spirit Mailbox.

“At the west end of this remote beach, a mile from the access point, a solitary mailbox stands, planted by local Frank Nesmith in the ’70s, and continually replenished with notebooks inviting visitors to jot thoughts, dreams, wishes, and whatever else moves the spirit,” National Geographic said.

Playa del Amor, Marietas Islands, Mexico topped the list.