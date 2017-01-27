Cole Swindell, Duran Duran and Jason Derulo headline Azalea Festival

Duran Duran at the WME/IMG company retreat in Palm Springs (Photo: Duran Duran)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The NC Azalea Festival has announced the list of concerts that will headline on the main stage.

Country artist Cole Swindell will headline on Thursday night with Michael Ray and CJ Solar opening.

Duran Duran will perform Friday night. Jason Derulo with Morris Day and the Time will finish out the concert series on Saturday.

According to an Azalea Festival news release, you may know Cole Swindell from his most recent No. 1 new single “Middle of a Memory” or his career-defining single “You Should Be Here.” The Georgia native is an up-and-coming country music star with numerous accolades in his young career, including 2016 NSAI Songwriter/Artist of the Year, 2015 ACM New Artist of the Year, and was the only performer to claim the CMA’s “Triple Play Award” for having at least three No. 1 songs in 2015.

Opening for Cole Swindell, Michael Ray is an artist with true country roots and an authenticity that’s difficult to find. Originally from Florida, Ray built up a strong following in his home state before moving to Nashville for a record deal and a contract. Also opening is artist CJ Solar with his critically acclaimed solo EP Hard One To Turn Down. Named one of the “New Artists You Need To Know” by Rolling Stone Country, Solar is a healthy blend of southern rock and country music.

Cole Swindell with opening acts Michael Ray and CJ Solar will be on the Miller Lite Main Stage on Thursday, April 6. Tickets will go on sale this Saturday at 9:00 a.m. through the North Carolina Azalea Festival website, and on Monday at 9:00 a.m. at the Azalea Festival Ticket Office. Tickets are $38.50 and will increase to $48.50 the day of the show.

Duran Duran is a musical group with roots in Birmingham, England and an illustrious musical journey since their debut album in 1981. Their stylish, experimental pop music has entertained crowds for decades; the North Carolina Azalea Festival is thrilled to bring such an iconic group to Wilmington for the Festival.

Duran Duran will be performing on the Miller Lite Main Stage on Friday, April 7. Tickets will go on sale Saturday at 9:00 a.m. through the North Carolina Azalea Festival website, and on Monday at 9:00 a.m. at the Azalea Festival Ticket Office. Tickets are $68.50 and will increase to $78.50 the day of show.

Singer, songwriter, and dancer – Jason Derulo has come a long way since writing songs for pop icons such as Lil Wayne, Pitbull, Sean Kingston, and others. He is a five-time winner at the BMI Pop Awards and was honored in 2011 as its “Songwriter of the Year.” The Miami native’s song “Want To Want Me” has become the most added track in the history of Top 40 radio, besting the records of pop royalty such as Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Madonna and Katy Perry.

Opening for Jason Derulo is Morris Day and the Time. With his dynamic dancing and smooth yet gutsy vocals, Morris Day and the Time played an essential role in the development of the Twin City dance/club sound of the 1980s. A founding member of Prince’s band, the Time, he remained with the group from 1981 until 1984, when he launched his solo career. Returning again in 1988, he also performed and recorded with the Time from 1990 until 1991 and then after 1995.

Jason Derulo with Special Guests Morris Day and the Time will be performing on the Miller Lite Main Stage on Saturday, April 8. Tickets will go on sale Saturday at 9:00 a.m. through the North Carolina Azalea Festival website, and on Monday at 9:00 a.m. at the Azalea Festival Ticket Office. Tickets are $62.50 and will increase to $72.50 the day of show.