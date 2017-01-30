10 candidates competing for District 18

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The public heard from several candidates running for the District 18 House seat which covers parts of Brunswick and New Hanover County Monday night.

A seat was vacated by Susi Hamilton who was recently named the North Carolina Secretary of Natural and Cultural resources.

Dozens of people filled the room at the New Hanover County Historic Courthouse to hear what 9 of the 10 candidates for district 18 had to say.

“I hope that we have a very responsive Representative. One that is open to hearing from the public and implementing the concerns of the people and not just advancing their own agendas,” attendee, Quintin McGee said.

Deb Butler, Andrew Barnhill, Deborah Maxwell, James Knox, Jan Brewington, Dawson Gage, Judy Justice, Brenda McMillion, Harper Peterson and Kojo Nantambu, who was not present, all pleaded their case for the job.

“We’re looking for a two-headed activist. One facing Raleigh. And one facing here in the town,” attendee, Ed Ablard.

Abard asked for the public forum to give people the chance to see who will be representing them from now on.

“We really need a candidate who’s going to help Roy Cooper get us back on track. Our educational system has gone from something that we were proud of to just the dumps,” attendee, Kathy Welliver said.

Aside from education, House Bill 2 was also on the top of many peoples list when it comes to selecting a replacement.

“Repealing HB2 is going to be. Has to be a huge issue in the upcoming legislative session. It’s holding our state back financially and in so many other ways. We’re looked down upon by the rest of the country. We’re an embarrassment and it’s time for this bill to be repealed,” attendee, Aaron Yates said.

Raising minimum wage and battling the growing heroin and opioid epidemic were also major topics addressed by the candidates.

Two democrats from New Hanover and Brunswick Counties will select the new representative Wednesday evening at the Leland Town Hall.