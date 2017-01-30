Deb Butler gets major LGBTQ endorsement for House District 18 seat

Deb Butler gets endorsement from Equality NC and community advocates

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This Wednesday, state leaders will decide on who will fill the seat recently vacated by Susi Hamilton. On Monday afternoon, Deb Butler was endorsed by Equality North Carolina, the state’s largest LGBTQ advocacy organization.

Butler, a Wilmington attorney and activist, was joined with support by local advocates in business, women’s rights, environment and faith. If appointed to replace Susi Hamilton, she would become one of only two gay members of the North Carolina General Assembly.

In an interview, Butler said that she is supportive of Governor Roy Cooper and already has priorities in place.

“The governor has a very aggressive agenda,” Butler said. “He wants to expand Medicaid. We want to tackle the earned income tax credit; we want to reinstate that. We want to work on the total repeal of HB2, because, let’s face it, codifying is incorrect morally and from a business point of view.”

Butler and other candidates wishing to replace Hamilton will have the chance to demonstrate why they are the best fit for the House seat for District 18 in a candidate forum at 6:30 pm on Monday. It will be in the Assembly Room on the third floor of the New Hanover County Historic Courthouse located at 24 North 3rd Street.

The House District Executive Committee will meet at Leland Town Hall on Wednesday to appoint the new representative to the North Carolina House of Representatives.