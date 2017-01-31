Man pleads guilty to Ogden murder, sentenced to 30 years

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – One of the men charged in a deadly home invasion in Ogden is going to prison.

This morning, Judge Phyllis Gorham sentenced Theio Manley, 25, to between 30 and 34 years behind bars.

Yesterday, Manley pleaded guilty to Second Degree Murder, Attempted Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, First Degree Burglary, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and two counts of Cruelty to Animals.

In May of 2015, New Hanover County Sheriff Deputies responded to 412 Point View Court in reference to a home invasion and shooting.

When they arrived, they found Joshua Roydes shot in the elbow and Yancey Edwards dead at the scene. Edwards had been shot multiple times. Two dogs were also shot and later died.

Witnesses told deputies two men entered the home, shot the dogs, busted into the bedroom and demanded money from them. One of the men had a .22 caliber rifle. A struggle over the rifle ensued, which led to the shooting of Roydes and Edwards.

Detectives learned that Brent Hyatt drove the two intruders, who were later identified as Manley and Michael Malloy, to the home on Point View Court to rob the victims. Hyatt was arrested on May 6, 2015 and entered a guilty plea to Second Degree Murder and all remaining charges in September 2016.

Hyatt is currently serving a 20-25 years sentence.

Codefendants Malloy and Manley were arrested a few days later. Manley’s trial was scheduled to begin last week but a defense motion to continue delayed jury selection from starting until yesterday.

Manley entered the plea as attorneys were about to begin jury selection.

“This case underscores that people who join forces to commit a crime are all responsible, even if they never fired a shot,” said District Attorney Ben David.

Malloy, the final co-defendant in this case, is scheduled to go to trial March 27.