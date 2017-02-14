Police: Man shoots at suspected thief, hits home with kids inside

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police arrested a man they say shot into a home with children inside.

WPD spokeswoman Linda Thompson said Daniel Chon Corbett VI told officers he was trying to shoot a suspected robber trying to take something off of his truck, but the bullets went through an apartment that was occupied with children instead.

Thompson said officers responded to the 3600 block of Metting Road after receiving reports of gunshots in the area. No one was injured in the shooting, she said.

According to the New Hanover County Jail, Corbett, 27, is charged with two counts felony discharge firearm into an occupied dwelling, two counts misdemeanor injury to real property and one count misdemeanor city ordinance violation.