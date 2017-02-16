WPD charges driver accused of hit-and-run that killed young woman

Jamell Roland (Photo: New Hanover County Jail)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have charged a driver accused of hitting and killing a woman riding her bike last month.

Jamell Roland, 28, of Wilmington, is charged with felony hit and run in the death of April Marie Daugherty, 24. Police say he also faces several misdemeanor drug charges.

Daugherty died Jan. 20 after she was hit by Roland’s car, police said. Daugherty was riding her bike on Shipyard Boulevard around 2 a.m.

Roland is under a $75,000 bond in the New Hanover County Jail.

In an exclusive interview with WWAY just after her death, Daughtery’s husband Ryan Schoolcraft said Daughtery always rode her bike. He said she stopped at a friend’s house the night before the crash, which was not unusual. He did not realize something was wrong until she didn’t come home the next morning. Daughtery and Schoolcraft had been married only three months before her death.