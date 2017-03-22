ONLY ON WWAY: Promoted Rick Ross concert in Navassa fails to get venue approval

A ticket for a Rick Ross concert promoted for Navassa on April 7, 2017. (Photo: Basil John/WWAY)

NAVASSA, NC (WWAY) — It’s the talk of the town. Multiple Grammy nominated rapper Rick Ross headlining a concert at the Navassa Ballpark Field. Sounds too good to be true. But according to officials, the concert simply cannot happen.

Director of Parks and Recreation Aaron Perkins said the event was never approved. He provided a letter that reads, “Due to the size of the event, lack of usable facilitation, number in attendance and parking issues, I feel it is unsafe to hold a concert event of that magnitude at Navassa Park.” Perkins said that promoters of the event were estimating about 30,000 people would attend the event, but Navassa’s ball field can only hold about 500 people.

What about the people who bought tickets? Many people could get tickets from G & K hair salon and Dr. Stylz clothing store in Wilmington. We saw tickets at $40 a pop. Many who didn’t want to talk on camera said they are worried the show won’t happen.

Bigg B, Coast 97 Program Director, said the promoter bought commercials on the station promoting the event, and the news the venue wasn’t approved is disappointing.

“We want great entertainment. It’s not that we don’t want it. But we want it and we don’t want you to pay your bread and pay your money and it’s a no show,” Bigg B said.

We reached out to the promoter listed on the flier, Nikki W., who did not respond. We did receive a call from a man named Don, who would not provide details about refunds or a comment.

Ross’s official tour schedule includes concerts at large venues in Atlanta, Minneapolis and Dallas. WWAY reached out to his record label, but we have not received a response.