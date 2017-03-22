ONLY ON WWAY: Promoted Rick Ross concert in Navassa fails to get venue approval

4 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , , ,

Rick Ross Navassa concert ticket
A ticket for a Rick Ross concert promoted for Navassa on April 7, 2017. (Photo: Basil John/WWAY)

NAVASSA, NC (WWAY) — It’s the talk of the town. Multiple Grammy nominated rapper Rick Ross headlining a concert at the Navassa Ballpark Field. Sounds too good to be true. But according to officials, the concert simply cannot happen.

Director of Parks and Recreation Aaron Perkins said the event was never approved. He provided a letter that reads, “Due to the size of the event, lack of usable facilitation, number in attendance and parking issues, I feel it is unsafe to hold a concert event of that magnitude at Navassa Park.” Perkins said that promoters of the event were estimating about 30,000 people would attend the event, but Navassa’s ball field can only hold about 500 people.

What about the people who bought tickets? Many people could get tickets from G & K hair salon and Dr. Stylz clothing store in Wilmington. We saw tickets at $40 a pop. Many who didn’t want to talk on camera said they are worried the show won’t happen.

Bigg B, Coast 97 Program Director, said the promoter bought commercials on the station promoting the event, and the news the venue wasn’t approved is disappointing.

“We want great entertainment. It’s not that we don’t want it. But we want it and we don’t want you to pay your bread and pay your money and it’s a no show,” Bigg B said.

We reached out to the promoter listed on the flier, Nikki W., who did not respond. We did receive a call from a man named Don, who would not provide details about refunds or a comment.

Ross’s official tour schedule includes concerts at large venues in Atlanta, Minneapolis and Dallas. WWAY reached out to his record label, but we have not received a response.

Share:

Comment on this Story

  • cheese101

    Darn, I sure do hate that it was cancelled. Not.

    • Heimie Schmelter

      I’m withya Bro’…I cried buckets too…

  • man, and his album just came out too… I know there’d be more than 500 people to show up. But they made the right decision on this one. makes you miss venues like front street music hall… ziggys by the sea would be a good venue too though

  • Heimie Schmelter

    Nothing like planning! There’s plenty of open space on the Wilmington Conve-Detention Center schedule!

Related News

7 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Rick Ross concert fails to get permits, no concert as of now
Read More»
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Some neighbors concerned for safety ahead of Rick Ross concert
Read More»
4 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Azalea Festival concert stage setup underway
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments