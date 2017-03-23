Judge sets $1 million bond in Monkey Junction murder case

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , , , , ,

Aaron Stephens first appearance
Aaron Stephens makes his first court appearance on a murder charge via video from the New Hanover County Jail on March 23, 2017. (Photo: Kirsten Gutierrez/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The man charged in connection to the murder on Julia Drive in the Sycamore Grove neighborhood Wednesday morning made his first court appearance via video Friday afternoon.

The judge set Aaron Stephens bond at $1 million. Stephens is charged with second degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a felon in the death of Terry Greenwood.

In court Assistant District Attorney Dru Lewis gave more details about what led to the shooting and verified that Stephens is a validated Hells Angels Motorcycle Club member.

Lewis stated Stephens and Greenwood had prior altercations about Stephens’ wife. Investigators say on the night of the murder the two argued elsewhere it then led back to Stephens’ home on Julia Drive.

An autopsy shows Greenwood was stabbed eight times and shot in the face. The second victim Anthony Lanza was also stabbed several times in the chest and remains in the hospital.

Lewis says most of the altercation was all caught on a neighbor’s security camera.

“In that video you can the victim’s truck driving down to the culdesac. Followed shortly by this defendant’s white Mercedes Benz. You can also hear a gunshot early. You can not see what happened,” Lewis said. “But you can hear a gunshot early in the altercation. The altercation goes on for at least two more minutes. You can hear some screams and grunts during the course of that altercation. And then you see the white Mercedes turn around and drive back in the opposite direction that happens to be back towards his house with his lights off.”

The judge gave Stephens a $1 million bond and ordered him not to contact Greenwood’s family, Lanza or known gang members.

Lewis says the investigation is ongoing and adds he is convinced these will not be the last charges against Stephens.

Share:

Comment on this Story

  • S. Piver

    I grew up with Terry. He was a well known and loved guy. He would do anything for anyone. A “Give you the shirt off his back” kinda guy. He was a great father and friend. And this man took him from us. Stephens pleaded for a lesser bond, stating he had a wife and kids…but was he concerned for our friends kids and family on that night? No!! I am glad the judge issued the bond she did. Kuddos to her. I hope and pray that justice will be served and my friend can rest in peace. Stephen’s doesn’t realize that the person he took from us can never be replaced. Our hearts break. And now Terrys 2 children will grow up without their Dad. His daughter won’t have him to walk her down the aisle. It breaks my heart for his kids and family. In this case, the only fairness would be for Stephens to receive the death penalty for this. He took a good man’s life. So he deserves to pay with his own. Life in prison would be too good for him.

Related News

9 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Man arrested for 2016 Leland shooting
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Two bodies found in burned building in Columbus County
Read More»
Michael Malloy
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Malloy sentenced to life in prison for 2015 home invasion murder
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments