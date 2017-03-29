Leland residents concerned about ‘No Parking’ signs

Leland residents are concerned about "No Parking" signs in neighborhoods (Photo: Kirsten Gutierrez/WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — New “No Parking” signs in a Brunswick County town have some residents revved up.

In the last month, the signs have popped up across Leland.

“We woke up one morning probably last week. Maybe Wednesday. And they were there. All of them. All the ‘No Parking’ signs,” concerned resident Jeremy Burleson said.

Some residents aren’t too happy about it.

Dozens of signs were placed in neighborhoods like Picket Ridge and on Sue Circle.

Some even placed in people’s front yards.

“We do a lot in this neighborhood to take care of our front yards and keep everything looking good,” one resident said. “And now we got these ugly signs right here.”

Town Manager David Hollis said they are trying their best to stay out of people’s yards.

“We’re trying to place those at lot lines so that they’re not directly in front of somebody’s house or something,” Hollis said. “It’s not always possible because there’s a lot of things underground that you can’t see which makes a sign move one way or another.”

Aside from placement, other concerns include the number of signs there are, where their guests will park and why now.

“I don’t understand why these signs are put up,” a resident said. “And especially 7 of them for such a small neighborhood. And there was no notice given and how you can just go up in someone’s front yard and stick a sign there. It makes zero sense to me.”

Hollis said for the past decade, the Town of Leland has had a no parking ordinance.

They’ve just now been able to approve the signs with this year’s budget.

As for guest parking, Hollis said residents can apply for permits.

Hollis said people upset with the signs have begun removing them. He said that is illegal and police will begin charging people.

Hollis added the signs will be placed across the entire town.

  • Heimie Schmelter

    People of Leland, clearly, this is exactly why all of you need to understand who is running for your town council and what they represent. Actively vote them out or in as appropriate. In addition, you must consistently flood the town council meetings and bring these issues up before them AND be aware of what they propose doing.They are wasting YOUR money in YOUR neighborhoods on stupid issues like this without your permission, when there are much larger and more important issues to address!
    YOU have the power, get out of your recliners and go use it! VOTE and MEET and understand!

    • John

      Unless you are willing to take care of the road maintenance yourself, along with your neighbors, GOOD LUCK WITH THAT! That law has been around forever. Want the town or city to take care of your road? You must give right of way. Learn the laws!

    • Guest28451

      Welcome to Leland, where laws are made up at the whim of the town manager. So, “Hollis said for the past decade, the Town of Leland has had a no parking ordinance”. Not exactly according to Leland’s published municipal ordinance. https://www.municode.com/library/nc/leland/codes/code_of_ordinances?nodeId=PTIICOOR_CH24TRVE_ARTIIPA

      You may have to get out a tape measure – I did – but if there’s 12 feet of room left on the road, then you are legal to park on the street unless violating one of the other provisions. Road in front of my house is 20 feet paved edge to paved edge – many in Leland are. My car is about six feet wide, That leaves about 14 feet, so according to what is actually published, I should be good, unless I park directly in front of one of the newly sprouted signs. Parking partially on the grass looks like it won’t cut it since they mention “unpaved areas within right of way”.

      The placement of the new signs really is something for discussion. There is an overgrowth of them in what is primarily that “old” sections of Leland. They put signs in at the far end of dead end streets, as though traffic were originating from that end. There’s a pair near me that are on opposite sides of the street 15 feet apart. There are also at least three different worded versions of the signs. Some of them mention permits, others don’t.

      You know where there are not any? In the new, more affluent developments. None in Magnolia Greens, Brunswick Forest, or Waterford. Also, none visible from the street in front of Mr. Hollis’ or Mayor Brenda Bozeman’s homes. Given they both live on corners, there should be three signs close by each if they were to follow the placement us mortals got. If you want to verify this, check public records for addresses (tax records) As with many things in Leland, it really does depend on who you are, or who you know. If they do start to plant them in any of the “new” developments, it will be really interesting to see if they waste additional money on “fancy” versions of the signs to appease the locals there, or go with the plain galvanized poles like the rest of us got.

  • Angela Rowland

    We have this very tiny driveway! Someone often hvas to park in the street! What do they want us to do….move! Or not have any visitors in Leland! Become the first town where you can’t invite a guest to your home!

  • Joel Hunt Sr.

    Didn’t know Leland had so much money to place parking signs in the middle of nowhere! I’ve lived here in this home for over twenty years and where there is one of these signs, I have never seen anyone park there except for a yard sale…..

  • Daryl Trexler

    Add Wedgewood to the list of communities with these signs. I now have one in my yard. I understand the ordiance, but keep signs out of residences yard. I will be complaining to the town. Come on Leland – we live in a great place, why would you do this to your residents. Be considerate.

  • Clare Heinz

    What a waste of money and a stupid law. No parking on every street to solve a problem which was on only some streets. If they were going to put the signs up then why did they feel the need to make the ordinance town wide?

  • Daeren Dydear

    Are you kidding me? If it was in my yard, I’d have it taken out. That is ridiculous.

  • Liisa Fial

    What a waste of time and money. Wasting our time to get a permit so someone as come visit us at our own home. SMH!!!

  • ohreally

    Yes, you own the land, but the city has an easement from the roadway, always has. If you contact them about moving closer to a lot line, they’ll generally comply if they can. Secondly, when I contacted the city, I was advised that there’s also no parking on the grassy area between the drainage ditches and the street. I think that’s a surprise for some folks.

    I think this is great because 1. Mud holes/erosion next to the paved area can affect the roadway itself over time, which costs money to fix, and 2. Groundwater pollution from parked vehicles on that grassy area can occur in the drainage areas as well. If folks have too many cars to fit their driveway, they’ll need to build a bigger driveway.

    Personally, I’d like to see the town pass an ordinance that bars parking on grass/ permeable ground altogether, whether front yard or back.

    • Liisa Fial

      So with your logic I can only have three visiting cars at my house at a time because that is all the room I have in my driveway and no way to build more. Come on. I understand your concerns about groundwater pollution… I’m right there with you. When building these new communities they really need to plan better street parking or visitor packing.

    • Liisa Fial

    • guest45

      sounds to me like you need to move back up north , maybe they have enough laws to keep everybody happy up there

  • Elizabeth

    What about the legality of putting a sign on someone else’s private property? I hope the home owners sue, and sue big.

    • John

      Are the signs being put in the right of way in the front of the yard? I think it is 3-6 feet from the road into your property. It is common and legal throughout the US. Good luck fighting something that allows the town to put a street light there if they so choose. It is the law and has been for a really long time.

