Happening this weekend: Ballet Magnificat!

Ballet Magnificat!, America’s premier Christian ballet company, will be presenting their new ballet Stratagem in Wilmington this weekend. (Photo: Ballet Magnificat!/YouTube)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Ballet Magnificat!, America’s premier Christian ballet company, presents the ballet Stratagem this weekend in Wilmington.

Local dancers get the chance of a lifetime to train with Ballet Magnificat! professionals and will open the show with their own performance.

Stratagem is inspired by C.S. Lewis’ classic, The Screwtape Letters and will be at CFCC’s Wilson Center on Sunday, April 30, at 6 pm.

The event is hosted by Turning Pointe Dance Company, a non-profit ministry of the Wilmington Conservatory of Fine Arts.

In addition to Sunday’s performance, dancers from Turning Pointe Dance Company and others from across North Carolina will participate in a workshop taught by members of Ballet Magnificat! on Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29, at the Wilmington Conservatory of Fine Arts.

Turning Pointe is celebrating their 10th anniversary as a local dance ministry of the Wilmington Conservatory of Fine Arts.

For tickets, go to turningpointeilm.org or call the Wilson Center Box Office at 910-362-7999.