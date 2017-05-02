Motorcyclist killed in crash, car passenger hurt identified

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have released the name of a motorcyclist killed in a crash over the weekend along with a passenger in a car who was hurt.

WPD spokeswoman Cathryn Lindsay says Dre Garion Jordan, 33, of Castle Hayne died in the crash. Virginia Whiting Kuhn, 52, of Wilmington remains in critical condition, police say. Emergency crews had to cut Kuhn out of the Toyota Prius involved in the crash. The driver of the car had minor injuries.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon at Rogersville Road and Eastwood Road.

Lindsay says it appears Jordan was speeding, so it’s unlikely charges will be filed.