Teen accused of killing two kittens

Daniel Knotts (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County teen is facing animal cruelty charges after two kittens were found buried in a shallow grave.

Wilmington Police say 911 received a call from someone who doesn’t live in the area, but told them Daniel Knotts, 19, had killed cats.

Police responded to a home in the 2000 block of Graham St and spoke with the person who owns the property. Police say they found the two dead kittens buried behind the home.

Police say Knotts admitted to strangling the kittens.

The cats belonged to a member of Knotts’ family.

He is in jail under a $5,000 bond.