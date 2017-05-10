Teen accused of killing two kittens

3 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , ,

Daniel Knotts (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County teen is facing animal cruelty charges after two kittens were found buried in a shallow grave.

Wilmington Police say 911 received a call from someone who doesn’t live in the area, but told them Daniel Knotts, 19, had killed cats.

Police responded to a home in the 2000 block of Graham St and spoke with the person who owns the property. Police say they found the two dead kittens buried behind the home.

Police say Knotts admitted to strangling the kittens.

The cats belonged to a member of Knotts’ family.

He is in jail under a $5,000 bond.

 

 

Share:

Comment on this Story

  • Janelle Babington

    I am thrilled to learn that animal abuse will not be tolerated. Treating animals with respect & humanely needs continuous promoting if we are going to combat animal abuse. Thank you Wilmington police & sheriff departments for a job well done! And thank you magistrate for setting the bond to $5000.00. Will you please consider raising the bond to $50,000.00 for the next person that tortures and kills kittens?

  • Liz Batson

    Thank you to the informant.
    The only good news in this story will be that someone witnessed or heard the tale being retold AND that they didn’t keep it as a “private matter”.
    There is such a thing as heroic snitching.

  • Heimie Schmelter

    This “brave warrior”, little Danny boy, needs to be warehoused in the General Population of Central Prison for about 6 months. They’ll teach him a few well-deserved lessons about size and power! Then he can spend another 6 months in Cherry Hospital so they can pick his vile little brain apart in mental evaluation to figure out why he felt compelled to do this crime. His next victim may well be human!

Related News

Law Enforcement Memorial
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Law enforcement agencies across New Hanover Co. honor fallen heroes
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Medical Examiner: Murdered mother, daughter dismembered
Read More»
3 days ago
5 Comments for this article
Three teens charged in fight at Hoggard High School
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments