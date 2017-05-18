Sea turtle nests showing up on Brunswick County beaches

Members of the Sunset Beach Turtle Watch excavate and move the first sea turtle nest of the season, which was discovered on Bird Island on May 18, 2017. (Photo: Candy Fowler)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It is officially sea turtle nesting season in Brunswick County.

In the last eight days, volunteers have found at least seven sea turtle nests on beaches in the county, including two discoveries today.

The Sunset Beach Turtle Watch excavated a nest with 121 eggs this morning on Bird Island and moved it back to a safer location. The Bald Head Island Conservancy found its first nest of the year early this morning a day after its first false crawl of 2017.

The Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program says on its Facebook page that it found the first nest on the island May 10. The group found another Sunday and one more yesterday.

The Ocean Isle Beach Sea Turtle Protection Organization reports a nest with 124 eggs at 364 E. 1st Street.

The Holden Beach Turtle Watch Program located its first nest of the year Tuesday.

According to the Bald Head Island Conservancy, eggs usually take 50-70 days to incubate. Nearly all species of sea turtles are listed as endangered. Sea turtle nests are protected under North Carolina law.