Out of hospital and in jail: William Bernicki charged with Monkey Junction murder

William Bernicki arrives at the New Hanover County Jail in a wheelchair on May 19, 2017, after spending weeks in the hospital after allegedly shooting and killing Brittany Fullwood before turning the gun on himself. (Photo: New Hanover Co. Sheriff's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The man accused of shooting and killing Brittany Fullwood at a Monkey Junction home and then shooting himself last month is now charged with first-degree murder.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, William Bernicki made his first appearance in court after being served a warrant for the charge this afternoon. Bernicki, 48, had been in the hospital since the shooting.

Judge James Faison denied bond for Bernicki.

Investigators say he shot Fullwood in her home multiple times and then shot himself in the face. Fullwood’s 3-year-old child was home at the time.

According to 911 calls, witnesses said Bernicki burst into Fullwood’s home and then shot her.

Fullwood’s father has said Bernicki was obsessed with his daughter.

District Attorney Ben David said a decision has not yet been made about whether Bernicki will be charged with capital murder. David said Bernicki has been moved to Central Prison in Raleigh.