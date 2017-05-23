Warrants reveal more information about charges against truck driver in fatal bike crash

Jamar Cunningham (Photo: Harnett County Sheriff's Office)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The arrest warrants for the truck driver involved in a fatal bicycle crash last week reveal new details in the investigation.

Jamar Cunningham, 24, is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and an unsafe movement violation in connection to the crash that killed Megan McClellan May 15.

According to the arrest warrant Cunningham failed to see before turning off of Peel Street onto S. 17th Street resulting in the crash.

Cunningham was arrested on the Wilmington warrant after being pulled over in Harnett County yesterday.