Warrants reveal more information about charges against truck driver in fatal bike crash

Jamar Cunningham
Jamar Cunningham (Photo: Harnett County Sheriff's Office)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The arrest warrants for the truck driver involved in a fatal bicycle crash last week reveal new details in the investigation.

Jamar Cunningham, 24, is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and an unsafe movement violation in connection to the crash that killed Megan McClellan May 15.

According to the arrest warrant Cunningham failed to see before turning off of Peel Street onto S. 17th Street resulting in the crash.

Cunningham was arrested on the Wilmington warrant after being pulled over in Harnett County yesterday.

  • Barbara Boone Coley

    Failed to see!! I understand she was on the wrong side of the road. Bikers have the same rules to follow as car, truck, motorcycle, etc. drivers. They must follow the law. I am very sorry for her loss of life and my heart goes out to the family. Looks like she was in his blind spot…. This is so sad. I feel for Mr. Cunningham and his family too!

    • Sareyna

      Doesn’t make sense…

    • guest45

      I felt like he may have spoken the truth when he said he never saw her, this is one time I believe we have overzealous motives in progress.

