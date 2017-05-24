Father, 16-year-old son charged with assault that sent man to hospital

Leonard Cleon Pocknett Jr. (Photo: New Hanover Co. Jail)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police say a father and son were arrested this morning and charged with assaulting a man and sending him to the hospital earlier this month.



According to a news release, US Marshals took custody of Leonard Cleon Pocknett Jr., 43, and his 16-year-old son Leonard Cleon Pocknett III. Police believe the Pocknetts assaulted a 58-year-old man in the 200 block of Myrtle Ave. shortly before midnight on May 10.

Police say the EMS took the man to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Police say father and son are charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Jail records show Pocknett Jr. is in the New Hanover County Jail under $2 million bond.

His criminal record includes convictions for assault on a female and injury to real property, according to the NC Department of Public Safety website.

Pocknett III is in custody under a $1.5 million bond, according to jail staff.

Police say their investigation continues.