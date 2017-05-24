Father, 16-year-old son charged with assault that sent man to hospital

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leonard Cleon Pocknett Jr. (Photo: New Hanover Co. Jail)
Leonard Cleon Pocknett Jr. (Photo: New Hanover Co. Jail)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police say a father and son were arrested this morning and charged with assaulting a man and sending him to the hospital earlier this month.

According to a news release, US Marshals took custody of Leonard Cleon Pocknett Jr., 43, and his 16-year-old son Leonard Cleon Pocknett III. Police believe the Pocknetts assaulted a 58-year-old man in the 200 block of Myrtle Ave. shortly before midnight on May 10.

Police say the EMS took the man to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Leonard Cleon Pocknett III (Photo: New Hanover Co. Jail)

Police say father and son are charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Jail records show Pocknett Jr. is in the New Hanover County Jail under $2 million bond.

His criminal record includes convictions for assault on a female and injury to real property, according to the NC Department of Public Safety website.

Pocknett III is in custody under a $1.5 million bond, according to jail staff.

Police say their investigation continues.

Share:

Comment on this Story

  • Heimie Schmelter

    Like father, like son in the raw! Assault on women and old guys, what a pair of pansies! They’re going to sit in the clink for a while trying to scrape up 3.5 million. I hope they have the time of their lives in there! That young ‘un will be Ol’ Big Bucks fav!

Related News

5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Wilmington man facing more child sex assault charges
Read More»
7 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Rocky Point man arrested on child sex assault charges
Read More»
7 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Woman sentenced in baby death wants to take back guilty plea
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments