Bicyclist killed in crash with truck on 17th Street

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , , ,

Wilmington Police investigating fatal crash involving truck and bicycle on May 31, 2017 (Photo: McKenzie Rankin/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man riding a bike was killed this afternoon after getting into a crash with a truck.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Queen and 17th Streets.

Wilmington Police blocking traffic at 17th and Wooster after fatal crash involving truck and bicycle on May 31, 2017 (Photo: McKenzie Rankin/WWAY)

Wilmington Police say the 911 caller performed CPR on the man. The man was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with severe injuries, but he then died.

The section of 17th Street between Wooster and Queen Street was closed while police investigate.

No word yet on the bicyclist’s identity or how the accident happened.

Share:

Comment on this Story

  • Cannibalistic Midgets

    Pedestrian bridges would be so beneficial in that part of town. Not excusing any accidents that happen but there is so much pedestrian traffic there it would make it much safer for all the people constantly running/walking across the street there often ignoring vehicle traffic.

Related News

shooting gun
11 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Wilmington Police investigating Friday afternoon shooting
Read More»
Operation Gridlock
12 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Repaving to close lanes on I-140 until late August
Read More»
17 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Bicyclist in deadly crash identified
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments