Bicyclist killed in crash with truck on 17th Street

Wilmington Police investigating fatal crash involving truck and bicycle on May 31, 2017 (Photo: McKenzie Rankin/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man riding a bike was killed this afternoon after getting into a crash with a truck.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Queen and 17th Streets.

Wilmington Police say the 911 caller performed CPR on the man. The man was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with severe injuries, but he then died.

The section of 17th Street between Wooster and Queen Street was closed while police investigate.

No word yet on the bicyclist’s identity or how the accident happened.