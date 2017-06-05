Police report reveals details in fatal bicycle crash that killed newlywed

Megan McClellan died on May 15, 2017, when a tractor trailer while she was riding her bike in Wilmington. (Photo: Facebook)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has released the accident report of the crash involving a bicycle and a tanker truck.

On May 15, Megan McClellan, 20, was hit and killed while riding her bike on 17th Street.

According to the report, Jamar Cunningham, who was driving a gas tanker for Eagle Transport, told police he had made a fuel delivery at the Scotchman Gas Station on the corner of S. 17th and Peel Streets and was on his way back to Selma to refuel to make another delivery.

According to the report, he told investigators he initially looked to the left, then to the right, knowing that the crosswalk was also for the cross-city bike trail, then back to the left. Cunningham said when there was a break in traffic he pulled forward. He said he was stopped at the stop sign for about 10 seconds before moving forward.

He said he felt and heard a bump but did not think anything of it and continued forward. Cunningham said he saw concerned looks on the faces of people in vehicles across from him and looked in his side view mirror and saw McClellan lying in the roadway next to the truck.

McClellan’s husband showed up and told investigators she was on her way to work at Zaxby’s, which is near the gas station.

Several witnesses called police and provided statements about what they saw.

One person told investigators Cunningham was stopped, but partially on the crosswalk. The witness said he saw McClellan begin to go around the front of the tanker. As she passed in front of it, the tanker began to move forward and hit her. The witness stated the front driver side tire ran over McClellan, but stopped before she could be run over by the back set of tires.

Four days after the crash, police issued warrants for Cunningham’s arrest for misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and an unsafe movement violation.

Harnett County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled Cunningham over on May 22 and arrested him.

Cunningham is scheduled to appear in New Hanover County court on June 14.