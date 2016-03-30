WWAY adding CBS affiliation to ABC, CW lineup

NEW YORK and WILMINGTON, NC – CBS Corporation (CBS) has signed an affiliation agreement with Morris Network, Inc. for its station WWAY-TV in Wilmington, N.C.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2017, WWAY-TV will become the CBS Television Network affiliate, delivering hit CBS programming such as THE BIG BANG THEORY, all three NCIS series, BLUE BLOODS, MADAM SECRETARY, MOM, SCORPION, SURVIVOR and CBS News’ 60 MINUTES as well as popular sports programming including the NFL, the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship and the Masters.

The local CBS affiliate is currently WILM-LD, Capitol Broadcasting’s low-power station, and will switch to Morris Network, Inc.’s full-power television station WWAY-TV in 2017. WWAY-TV, a current ABC affiliate, will retain that affiliation, along with their CW sub-channel.

“We are very excited to add CBS to our already strong lineup with ABC and CW,” Andy Combs, general manager of WWAY-TV said.

In addition, CBS and Morris Network, Inc. have extended affiliation agreements for WDEF-TV in Chattanooga and WCBI-TV in Columbus, Miss.

“Adding a powerhouse network like CBS to our lineup of networks in Wilmington is a huge win for the station, but more importantly for our viewers,” said Charles Morris, President and CEO, Morris Network, Inc. “Expanding our distribution with the #1 network offers us high-quality primetime programming, a strong sports lineup and an aggressive over-the-top partnership with CBS All Access. We look forward to using the combined strength of our resources to expand local news and information to the Wilmington region.”

“The change in affiliation in Wilmington is a great deal for Morris Network and for CBS,” said Ray Hopkins, President of Network Distribution for CBS Corporation. “We are pleased that they recognize the value that being a CBS affiliate brings to their business and we look forward to serving the viewers we share for years to come.”

About Morris Network, Inc.:

Morris Network, a division of Morris Multimedia Inc. owns and operates eleven network affiliate television stations and ten netlet channels in Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina and Tennessee. Morris Network will be adding the CBS to its existing ABC and CW channels in the Wilmington, North Carolina market.

About CBS Corporation:

CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS.A and CBS) is a mass media company that creates and distributes industry-leading content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. The Company has businesses with origins that date back to the dawn of the broadcasting age as well as new ventures that operate on the leading edge of media. CBS owns the most-watched television network in the U.S. and one of the world’s largest libraries of entertainment content, making its brand — “the Eye” — one of the most recognized in business. The Company’s operations span virtually every field of media and entertainment, including cable, publishing, radio, local TV, film, and interactive and socially responsible media. CBS’s businesses include CBS Television Network, The CW (a joint venture between CBS Corporation and Warner Bros. Entertainment), CBS Television Studios, CBS Global Distribution Group (CBS Studios International and CBS Television Distribution), CBS Consumer Products, CBS Home Entertainment, CBS Interactive, CBS Films, Showtime Networks, CBS Sports Network, Pop (a joint venture between CBS Corporation and Lionsgate), Smithsonian Networks, Simon & Schuster, CBS Television Stations, CBS Radio and CBS EcoMedia. For more information, go to www.cbscorporation.com.